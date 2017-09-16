 »   »   » Actress Attack Case: Kavya Madhavan To Seek Anticipatory Bail?

The actress attack case and the subsequent series of events d have been hogging the limelight, since the past few months. The investigation of the case is in process and various people, including Kavya Madhavan were questioned, in the due course

According to the latest reports that have come in, popular actress and Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan will be seeking an anticipatory bail from the court.

If reports are to be believed, Kavya Madhavan will approach the higher court for the anticipatory bail. The actress will move to the court through Adv. Raman Pillai, who is the lawyer of Dileep, as well.

Kavya Madhavan Was Questioned By The Police Earlier, Kavya Madhavan was questioned by the police on July 25, 2017. Reportedly, the actress was questioned at Dileep's house in Aluva and the questioning went on for close to 6 hours. Pulsar Suni’s Statements About 'Madam'..! Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the actress attack case did make a shocking revelation against Kavya Madhavan. Suni stated that Kavya Madhavan is the person tagged as the ‘Madam', who is also involved in the case. Kavya Madhavan's Response.. Reportedly, during the police questioning process, Kavya Madhavan stated that she doesn't know Pulsar Suni in person and hasn't met him. Kavya Madhavan's Boutique.. Earlier, police had received information that Suni had visited Lakshyah, a boutique owned by Kavya Madhavan. Following that, a raid was conducted at the boutique by the police. Dileep's Fresh Bail Plea.. Reportedly, the actor has moved to the court, seeking a bail, once again. The actor has approached the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for a bail, the hearing of which will be held today.

Meanwhile, this will be Dileep's fourth bail plea. All the previous three pleas of the actor were rejected by the court, citing various reasons.