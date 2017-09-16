 »   »   » Adam Joan: Arikil Ini Video Song Is Finally Out

The much-awaited Arikil Ini video song from the upcoming Prithviraj movie Adam Joan is finally released. The team revealed the Arikil Ini video song through the official Facebook page of Adam Joan.

Lead actor Prithviraj himself has lent the voice for the song, which is composed by Deepak Dev. Ariki Ini portrays the journey of the titular character Adam Joan's search for his estranged daughter Ila.



Mishti Chakraborty, Bhavana, Narain, and Rahul Madhav, who have essayed the pivotal roles in the movie, have also been featured in the song video. The song video has already crossed 65K views on YouTube.



Adam Joan, which depicts the story of a rich planter named Adam, marked the directorial debut of scriptwriter Jinu Abraham. The movie has been receiving extremely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics.



KPAC Lalitha, Siddique, Maniyanpilla Raju, Rahul Madhav, Sidhartha Siva, Jaya Menon, etc. essay the supporting roles in the movie. Adam Joan is jointly produced by actor-writer Renji Panicker, Brijeesh Mohammed, Jose Simon, and Nihal for the banners Renji Panicker Entertainment and B Cinemas.