 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections

Adam Joan Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Adam Joan, the Onam release of young actor Prithviraj which hit the theatres on September 1, Friday has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics. However, Adam Joan, which marked the directorial debut of scriptwriter Jinu Abraham, is delivering a decent performance at the box office.

Adam Joan (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

The movie, which is an out-and-out suspense thriller, deals with a subject which is very new to the Malayalam movie industry. Bhavana appears in a pivotal role in Adam Joan, which features Mishti Chakraborty as the female lead. Narain and Rahul Madhav have appeared in the other important roles in the Prithviraj starrer.

Scroll down to read the detailed 10 days Kerala box office collection report of Prithviraj's Adam Joan...

Average Opening

Average Opening

Adam Joan had made a strictly average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 1.31 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day.


First Weekend Collection

First Weekend Collection

When it completed the first weekend at the Kerala box office, Adam Joan had made a total gross collection of 3.71 Crores.


The 5-Crore Mark

The 5-Crore Mark

The Prithviraj movie successfully crossed the 5-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, by collecting 5.24 Crores within the first 5 days of its release.

The 9-Crore Mark

The 9-Crore Mark

As per the latest reports from the trade experts, the Jinu Abraham crossed the 9-Crore mark at the Kerala box office within the first 10 days of its release.

10 Days Collections

10 Days Collections

When it completed the first 10 days of its release, Adam Joan has made a total gross collection of Rs. 9.64 Crores from the Kerala box office.

Read more about: adam joan, prithviraj, bhavana
Story first published: Monday, September 11, 2017, 20:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Malayalam Photos

Go to : Malayalam Photos