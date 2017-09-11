 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections

Adam Joan, the Onam release of young actor Prithviraj which hit the theatres on September 1, Friday has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics. However, Adam Joan, which marked the directorial debut of scriptwriter Jinu Abraham, is delivering a decent performance at the box office.

The movie, which is an out-and-out suspense thriller, deals with a subject which is very new to the Malayalam movie industry. Bhavana appears in a pivotal role in Adam Joan, which features Mishti Chakraborty as the female lead. Narain and Rahul Madhav have appeared in the other important roles in the Prithviraj starrer.



Scroll down to read the detailed 10 days Kerala box office collection report of Prithviraj's Adam Joan...

