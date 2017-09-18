 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: 15 Days Kerala Collections

Adam Joan, the suspense thriller features Prithviraj in the titular role, hit the theatres on September 1, Friday as an Onam special release. Popular scriptwriter Jinu Abraham made his directorial debut with Adam Joan, which impressed the audiences with its unique theme and exceptional making style.
As per the latest reports from the trade analysts, the Prithviraj movie is also performing extremely well at the Kerala box office and has already earned the super hit status. Adam Joan, which revolves around the concept of black mass, features Bhavana, Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty, Narain, Rahul Madhav, etc., in the supporting roles.
Scroll down to read the detailed 15 days box office collection report of Prithviraj's Adam Joan...
Day 1 Kerala Collections
The Prithviraj movie had made a strictly average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 1.31 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day.
First Weekend Gross Collection
Adam Joan successfully crossed the 3-Crore mark within the first weekend of its release, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 3.71 Crores.
5 Days Kerala Collections
The Prithviraj-Jinu Abraham movie successfully crossed the 5-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, by collecting 5.24 Crores within the first 5 days of its release.
10 Days Kerala Collections
Reportedly, Adam Joan has made a total gross collection of Rs. 9.64 Crores from the Kerala box office, when it completed the first 10 days of its release.
The 12-Crore Mark
According to the latest reports, Adam Joan has successfully crossed the 12-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, within the first 15 days of its release.