 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: 20 Days Kerala Collections

Adam Joan, the suspense thriller which features Prithviraj in the lead role, has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Scriptwriter Jinu Abraham made his directorial debut with Adam Joan, which revolves around a father's quest for his estranged daughter.
The movie stars Prithviraj as the titular character Adam Joan, a rich planter who hails from Pala. Bhavana, the popular actress has essayed a pivotal role in the movie, which features Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty as the female lead. KPAC Lalitha, Narain, Rahul Madhav, Jaya Menon, Lena, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles in Adam Joan.
Scroll for the detailed 20 days box office collection report of Adam Joan...
An Average Opening
Adam Joan had made a strictly average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 1.31 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day.
First Weekend Collections
When it completed the first weekend of release, Adam Joan successfully crossed the 3-Crore mark by making a total gross collection of Rs. 3.71 Crores.
The 5-Crore Mark
The suspense thriller succeeded in crossing the 5-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, by collecting 5.24 Crores within the first 5 days of its release.
The 9-Crore Mark
The Prithviraj starrer crossed the 9-Crore mark within the first 10 days of its release, by making a total gross collection of 9.64 Crores from the Kerala box office.
The 12-Crore Mark
When it completed the first 15 days of release, Adam Joan crossed the 12-Crore mark by making a gross collection of Rs. 12.09 Crores.