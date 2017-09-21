 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: 20 Days Kerala Collections

Adam Joan, the suspense thriller which features Prithviraj in the lead role, has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Scriptwriter Jinu Abraham made his directorial debut with Adam Joan, which revolves around a father's quest for his estranged daughter.

The movie stars Prithviraj as the titular character Adam Joan, a rich planter who hails from Pala. Bhavana, the popular actress has essayed a pivotal role in the movie, which features Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty as the female lead. KPAC Lalitha, Narain, Rahul Madhav, Jaya Menon, Lena, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles in Adam Joan.



