 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: 25 Days Kerala Collections

Adam Joan, the suspense thriller which features Prithviraj in the titular role, hit the theatres on September 1, Friday, as an Onam release. Jinu Abraham, the popular scriptwriter made his directorial debut with Adam Joan, which has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics.

As per the latest reports, the Prithviraj movie has also been delivering a decent performance at the box office and has already earned the super hit status. The movie, which features Mishti Chakraborty as the female lead, features Bhavana in a very important role. Adam Joan is jointly produced by Renji Panicker Entertainments and B Cinemas.



Scroll down to read the 25 days Kerala box office collection report of Adam Joan...

