 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: 25 Days Kerala Collections

Adam Joan, the suspense thriller which features Prithviraj in the titular role, hit the theatres on September 1, Friday, as an Onam release. Jinu Abraham, the popular scriptwriter made his directorial debut with Adam Joan, which has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics.
As per the latest reports, the Prithviraj movie has also been delivering a decent performance at the box office and has already earned the super hit status. The movie, which features Mishti Chakraborty as the female lead, features Bhavana in a very important role. Adam Joan is jointly produced by Renji Panicker Entertainments and B Cinemas.
Scroll down to read the 25 days Kerala box office collection report of Adam Joan...
Day 1 Collections
The Prithviraj movie had made a strictly average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 1.31 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day.
First Weekend Collections
When it completed the first weekend of release, Adam Joan successfully crossed the 3-Crore mark by making a total gross collection of Rs. 3.71 Crores.
The 5 Days Collections
Adam Joan succeeded in crossing the 5-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, by collecting 5.24 Crores within the first 5 days of its release.
The 10 Days Collections
The Jinu Abraham directorial crossed the 9-Crore mark within the first 10 days of its release, by making a total gross collection of 9.64 Crores from the Kerala box office.
The 15 Days Collections
When it completed the first 15 days of release, Adam Joan crossed the 12-Crore mark by making a gross collection of Rs. 12.09 Crores.
The 15-Crore Mark
As per the latest updates from the trade experts, Adam Joan has finally crossed the 15-Crore mark, at the Kerala box office.