 Adam Joan Box Office: 36 Days Kerala Collections

Adam Joan Box Office: 36 Days Kerala Collections

Posted By:
Adam Joan, the suspense thriller which features Prithviraj in the title role, grabbed the attention of the audiences and critics with its unique theme and making style. Jinu Abraham, the popular scenarist made his directorial debut with Adam Joan, which has already earned the superhit status at the Kerala box office.

Adam Joan (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

When it completed the first month of release, the Prithviraj movie has been receiving positive to mixed reviews from all over. Adam Joan, which revolves around the concept of black mass, features Bhavana in a pivotal role. Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty, Narain, Rahul Madhav, etc., have appeared in the supporting roles. 

Scroll down to read the detailed 36 days box office collection report of Prithviraj's Adam Joan...

The Initial Collection

The suspense thriller ad made a strictly average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 1.31 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day.


The 5-Crore Mark

Adam Joan successfully crossed the 5-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, by collecting 5.24 Crores within the first 5 days of its release.

The 9-Crore Mark

The Prithviraj movie crossed the 9-Crore mark within the first 10 days of its release, by making a total gross collection of 9.64 Crores from the Kerala box office.


The 15-Crore Mark

When it completed the first 25 days of its release, Adam Joan crossed the 15-Crore mark at the box office by making a total gross collection of 15.03 Crores.

The 16-Crore Mark

As per the latest updates, Adam Joan has successfully crossed the 16-Crore mark at the box office, when it entered the second month of its release.

36 Days Kerala Collections

When it completed the first 36 days of its release, the Prithviraj movie has made a total gross collection of 16.09 Crores from the Kerala box office.

