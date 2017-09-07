 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Adam Joan, the Prithviraj starring suspense thriller has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics. However, Adam Joan, which marked the directorial debut of scriptwriter Jinu Abraham, has emerged as a box office hit.

The movie, which deals with a very unusual subject, revolves around the titular character Adam Joan, played by Prithviraj. Bhavana has appeared in an important role in the movie, which has featured Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty as the female lead.



The Prithviraj movie, which is scripted by director Jinu Abraham himself, is jointly produced by B Cinemas and Renji Panicker Entertainments. Adam Joan is expected to mark the comeback of Prithviraj into the success track, after Ezra.



