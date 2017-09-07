 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Adam Joan Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections

Posted By:
Adam Joan, the Prithviraj starring suspense thriller has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences and critics. However, Adam Joan, which marked the directorial debut of scriptwriter Jinu Abraham, has emerged as a box office hit.

The movie, which deals with a very unusual subject, revolves around the titular character Adam Joan, played by Prithviraj. Bhavana has appeared in an important role in the movie, which has featured Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty as the female lead.

The Prithviraj movie, which is scripted by director Jinu Abraham himself, is jointly produced by B Cinemas and Renji Panicker Entertainments. Adam Joan is expected to mark the comeback of Prithviraj into the success track, after Ezra.

Read the first 5 days Kerala box office collection report of Adam Joan, here...

The 5-Crore Mark

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Prithviraj-Jinu Abraham movie has successfully crossed the 5-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

5 Days Kerala Collections

When it completed the first 5 days of its release, Adam Joan has made a total gross collection of 5.24 Crores from the Kerala box office.

First Weekend Collections

Within the first weekend (3 days) of its release, the suspense thriller had made a total gross collection of 3.71 Crores from the Kerala box office.


Day 1 Collections

Adam Joan had made a strictly average opening by making a total gross collection of Rs. 1.31 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day.

Expectations

The movie is expected to witness a rise in collections by the upcoming weekend, as it has been receiving majorly positive reviews from the audiences.

