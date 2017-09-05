 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: First Weekend (3 Days) Kerala Collections

Adam Joan, the suspense thriller which features Prithviraj in the titular role, hit the theatres on September 1, Friday as an Onam special release. Scriptwriter Jinu Abraham made his directorial debut with Adam Joan, which revolves around the titular character Adam's revenge.

When it completed the first weekend at the releasing centres, the Prithviraj movie has been receiving highly positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Adam Joan, which has been widely applauded for the new subject it deals with, has also been delivering a decent performance at the box office.



Scroll down for the detailed first weekend (3 days) box office collection report of Adam Joan...



Day 1 Kerala Collections Adam Joan made an average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a gross collection of Rs. 1.31 Crores. The movie had less pre-release hype, while compared to the other Onam releases.

The 2nd & 3rd Days Collections According to the reports from the trade experts, Adam Joan has jointly collected 2.4 Crores, on the 2nd and 3rd days from the Kerala box office.

First Weekend (3 Days) Kerala Collections Thus, the Prithviraj-Jinu Abraham movie has made a total gross collection of 3.71 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first weekend (3 days) of its release.

Increase In Box Office Collections According to the trade experts, Adam Joan is expected to witness an increase in the box office collection from Kerala, by the end of Onam season.

Highly Positive Reviews & Word Of Mouth Publicity The highly positive reviews from the critics and word of mouth publicity has been expected to help the Prithviraj movie, to deliver a better performance at the box office.



Adam Joan features Bhavana, the popular actress in a pivotal role, while Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty essays the female lead opposite Prithviraj. Narain and Rahul Madhav have essayed the other pivotal roles in Adam Joan, which is scripted by director Jinu Abraham himself.