 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: First Weekend (3 Days) Kerala Collections

Adam Joan, the suspense thriller which features Prithviraj in the titular role, hit the theatres on September 1, Friday as an Onam special release. Scriptwriter Jinu Abraham made his directorial debut with Adam Joan, which revolves around the titular character Adam's revenge.

When it completed the first weekend at the releasing centres, the Prithviraj movie has been receiving highly positive reviews from the audiences and critics. Adam Joan, which has been widely applauded for the new subject it deals with, has also been delivering a decent performance at the box office.



Scroll down for the detailed first weekend (3 days) box office collection report of Adam Joan...



Adam Joan features Bhavana, the popular actress in a pivotal role, while Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty essays the female lead opposite Prithviraj. Narain and Rahul Madhav have essayed the other pivotal roles in Adam Joan, which is scripted by director Jinu Abraham himself.