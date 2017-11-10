 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Adam Joan was the third release of Prithviraj in the year 2017, after Ezra and Tiyaan. The film, which marked the debut directorial venture of writer Jinu Abraham made it to the theatres during the Onam season.
The Prithviraj starrer got released on September 01, 2017 along with Pullikkaran Staraa and Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. Adam Joan, which came in amidst huge expectations went on to bag the tag of an emotional thriller on its very first day itself.
Adam Joan which released in a good number of centres had made the best use of the positive reports that it received in the initial days. Now, the film has almost completed its run in the theatres and Adam Joan can rightly be tagged as one of the hits of the year.
First Weekend Collections
Adam Joan had an above average start in comparison with the other Malayalam movies that released along with it. Reportedly, on its first day, the film collected 1.31 Crores on its opening day and over the weekend, Adam Joan fetched above 3.7 Crores.
The Surge In Collections
Upon the good reports that the film received, there was a surge in the box office collections of Adam Joan and the movie did a fine business during the Onam vacation season. Reportedly, the film managed to fetch approximately 7 Crores from its first week of run, which shows that the film had a steady outing in the theatres.
10-Crore & 15-Crore Marks
Adam Joan didn't have to wait too long to reach the 10-Crore mark. The movie joined the 10-Crore club on its 11th day at the Kerala box office and had a decent run ahead. Reportedly, the film crossed the 15-Crore mark on its 25th day.
Steady At The Kochi Multiplexes
In fact, after Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, it was Adam Joan the did the best of business at the Kochi multiplexes, among the Onam releases. The film continued its run at a good occupancy rates till the arrival of other big releases.
Final Collections
Adam Joan has ended its run in the theatres and the DVDs of the film are out. According to the trade reports that have come in, Adam Joan has done a business of above 17 Crores at the Kerala box office in its final run.