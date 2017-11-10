 »   »   » Adam Joan Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Adam Joan was the third release of Prithviraj in the year 2017, after Ezra and Tiyaan. The film, which marked the debut directorial venture of writer Jinu Abraham made it to the theatres during the Onam season.

The Prithviraj starrer got released on September 01, 2017 along with Pullikkaran Staraa and Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. Adam Joan, which came in amidst huge expectations went on to bag the tag of an emotional thriller on its very first day itself.



Adam Joan which released in a good number of centres had made the best use of the positive reports that it received in the initial days. Now, the film has almost completed its run in the theatres and Adam Joan can rightly be tagged as one of the hits of the year.



Keep scrolling down to read the Adam Joan box office collection report...

