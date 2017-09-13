 »   »   » Adam Joan All Set For A Grand Release In UAE/GCC!

Prithviraj starrer Adam Joan, which graced the big screens on September 1, 2017 has had a happy run at the theatres, so far. The film, directed by Jinu Abraham has been able to put up a decent show during the vacation season and the reviews have been hugely favourable for the movie

Now, Adam Joan is gearing up to conquer other regions, as well. Reportedly, the makers of the film are all set to release the film in UAE/GCC regions.



According to the reports, Adam Joan will make a grand release in the UAE/GCC regions on September 14, 2017.



Adam Joan has been able to grab a good number of screens in the UAE/GCC regions and the movie is expected to put up a good show at the box office.



Among the Onam releases, Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam has already released in UAE/GCC regions. Now, it has to be seen whether Adam Joan wiil put up a fierce competition at the box office or not.



Meanwhile, the Prithviraj starrer continues its good run in Kerala. According to certain unconfirmed reports, Adam Joan has managed to fetch above 9 Crores from its 10 days of run.