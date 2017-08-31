 »   »   » INTERESTING! Ahaana Krishna Initially Said A 'No' To Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela!

Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (September 1, 2017) and this Nivin Pauly starrer promises to be a quality family entertainer.

Ahaana Krishna, the daughter of popular actor Krishnakumar will be seen essaying an important role in this film, directed by Althaf Salim. In fact, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is the actress's second film. She was earlier seen as the leading lady in the movie Njan Steve Lopez, directed by Rajeev Ravi.

In a recent interview given by Ahaana Krishna, the actress opened up that she initially said a 'No' to the movie. But, upon hearing the full bound story, the actress found it interesting and decided to take up the project.

Ahaana Krishna will be seen essaying a character named Sarah Chacko, in the film Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. Sarah Chacko is the younger sister of Kurian Chacko, the character played by Nivin Pauly in the movie.

Apart from Nivin Pauly and Ahaana Krishna, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela also features actors like Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, Shanthi Krishna, Srinda Arhaan, Siju Wilson, Sharaf U Dheen, Dileesh Pothan, Saiju Kurup, Krishna Sankar etc., in important roles.

Story first published: Thursday, August 31, 2017, 10:21 [IST]
