 »   »   » WOW! Aishwarya Lekshmi Set To Make Her Telugu Debut

Aishwarya Lekshmi, the young Malayalam actress will be seen for the first time on the big screen as a leading lady in the upcoming film Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, which has Nivin Pauly in the lead role.

This upcoming film is gearing up to hit the theatres during the Onam season and Aishwarya Lekshmi has bagged a Telugu movie, even before the release of her first Malayalam movie.



Reportedly, Aishwarya Lekshmi has been roped in to play the leading lady in the upcoming film of Nandamuri Kalyanram. This upcoming venture will be helmed by film-maker Jayendra and popular cinematographer PC Sreeram will also be a part of this project.



Well, from the initial reports, it seems like this upcoming project will be a perfect launching for Aishwarya Lekshmi in Telugu.



Meanwhile, Aishwarya Lekshmi has already bagged her second film in Malayalam. She will be seen playing the leading lady in Tovino Thomas starrer Mayaanadhi, directed by Aashiq Abu. The first schedule of shoot of the film has already been completed.



In Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the romantic interest of Nivin Pauly. She will play a character named Rachel in the movie.