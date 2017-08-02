 »   »   » Ajith's Vivegam To Have A Grand Release In Kerala! Will Malayalam Movies Get Affected?

Vivegam, directed by Siva, is Thala Ajith's next big release and all the fans of the actor is eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of this movie, which is expected to be a stylish action thriller.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kerala distribution rights of Ajith's Vivegam was sold for a record price and Tomichan Mulakuppadam had grabbed the rights for the same.



Now, Vivegam is gearing up for a grand release. Vivegam will hit the theatres of August 24, 2017 and reportedly, the film will have a grand release in Kerala, as well.



Going by the reports, Vivegam will be the biggest release of Thala Ajith, in Kerala, so far. If the reports are to be believed, Vivegam will be releasing in as many as 200 screens in Kerala, which is indeed really big.



Now, it has to be seen whether Vivegam will pose a tight competition to the Malayalam movies, which are making it to the theatres in August.



Moreover, the Onam releases are expected to hit the theatres from the last week on August onwards and we definitely can expect a big clash at the Kerala box office.