 »   »   » Amala Paul Opts Out Of Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni!

Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni, which is one of the upcoming big budget projects in Malayalam, has been in the news ever since its announcement days.
Along with Nivin Pauly, the highly awaited venture also features some of the popular actors of the Malayalam film industry. Initially, popular actress Amala Paul was roped in to play the leading lady of the movie.
Interestingly, the sketch of Amala Paul's character in the film was also doing the rounds on social upon the news regarding the actress's association with the project.
Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, Amala Paul won't be a part of Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Amala Paul Opts Out Of The Movie
Reportedly, Amala Paul has voluntarily opted out of this big budget venture. According to the reports, she has opted out of this Nivin Pauly starrer since she couldn't make it for the shoot of the movie due to her busy schedule.
Amala Paul's Next Release
Amala Paul was recently seen in the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2, which hit the theatres in the past week. The actress will next be seen in the Tamil film Bhaskar Oru Rascal, which the Tamil remake of the Mammootty starrer Bhaskar The Rascal.
Priya Anand To Replace Her
Now, the makers have roped in another popular South Indian actress for this much awaited movie. Priya Anand will now essay the role which was initially supposed to be done by Amala Paul.
Not New To The Malayalam Film Audiences
Priya Anand is not new to the Malayalam film audiences. The actress made her debut in Malayalam films with this year's blockbuster movie Ezra and her performance in the film gained her a lot of appreciations.
More About Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni..
Nivin Pauly will essay the title character in the movie, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. At present, the shoot of the film is progressing in Kasargode. Some of the major portions of the film will also be shot in Sri Lanka. Sunny Wayne and Babu Antony will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie.