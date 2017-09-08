 »   »   » When Amitabh Bachchan Weighed Mohanlal Over A Popular Hollywood Actor!

Mohanlal, is one such actor is beyond comparisons. His approach towards acting and the ease with which he portrays his roles, are perfect lessons for any aspiring actor. In fact, many big celebrities from various other industries as well, have spoken highly about his supreme acting style.
Recently, an app named 'Veshangal', presented by Manorama Online as a tribute to Mohanlal, was launched in a grand function. Apart from Mohanlal, many of his colleagues were also present at the function.
During the function, VA Shrikumar Menon, the director of Mohanlal's upcoming films Odiyan & Randamoozham, opened up about an instance when Amitabh Bachchan talked highly about Mohanlal and even went to rate him above a popular Hollywood actor.
When VA Shrikumar Menon Met Amitabh Bachchan!
Once, popular film-maker VA Shrikumar went to meet Amitabh Bachchan, in connection with the shoot of an ad film. Amitabh Bachchan had returned after filming for his Hollywood movie The Great Gatsby, which featured Leonardo Dicaprio in the lead role.
When VA Shrikumar Enquired About The Experience...
During the meeting, VA Shrikumar Menon asked Amitabh Bachchan about the experience that he had while acting in a Hollywood movie, that too along with Leaonardo DiCaprio, who is one among the finest actors in the world.
Amitabh Bachchan's Stunning Reply..
Amitabh Bachchan's reply would give goosebumps to all Keralites. Amitabh Bachchan replied to VA Shrikumar Menon that the finest actor in the world is out there in Kerala and it is none other than Mohanlal. Big B even commented that there is no other actor in the world who can perform with great finesse.
What Was Mohanlal's Response?
Interestingly, VA Shrikumar Menon also opened up that when he spoke to Mohanlal about this, the master actor smiled as if he just heard a light humour.
The Two Legends Together
Well, Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal have shared the screen space in a couple of movies. They first worked together in the film Aag, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Later, both the legends went on to share the screen space in Kandahar, which marked Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Mollywood.