 »   »   » When Amitabh Bachchan Weighed Mohanlal Over A Popular Hollywood Actor!

Mohanlal, is one such actor is beyond comparisons. His approach towards acting and the ease with which he portrays his roles, are perfect lessons for any aspiring actor. In fact, many big celebrities from various other industries as well, have spoken highly about his supreme acting style.

Recently, an app named 'Veshangal', presented by Manorama Online as a tribute to Mohanlal, was launched in a grand function. Apart from Mohanlal, many of his colleagues were also present at the function.

During the function, VA Shrikumar Menon, the director of Mohanlal's upcoming films Odiyan & Randamoozham, opened up about an instance when Amitabh Bachchan talked highly about Mohanlal and even went to rate him above a popular Hollywood actor.