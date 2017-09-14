 »   »   » Angamaly Diaries All Set To Go To Busan International Film Festival!

Angamaly Diaries, the Lijo Pellissery movie, which had hit the theatres in the first quarted of 2017, continues to fetch more accolades. The movie, which achieved both critical and commercial success has got yet another feather on its cap.

Reportedly, Angamaly Diaries will be one among the film, which will be screened at the upcoming Busan International Film Festival, a highly acclaimed film festival in South Korea.



Angamaly Diaries has gained the distinction of being one among the very few Malayalam movies, which have been screened at the Busan International Film Festival. Earlier, Prithviraj's Urumi, released in the year 2011, was also screened at the renowned film festival.



Apart from Angamaly Diaries, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali will also be screened at the film festival along with Anurag Kahsyap's upcoming film Zoo.



Earlier, Angamaly Diaries was also screened at the Cannes 2017. The film had a market screening during the highly acclaimed film festival.



Well, it has to be said that Angamaly Diaries is taking Malayalam cinema to places and rightly, this film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery can be termed as one of the finest films of this year, so far.