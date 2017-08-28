 »   »   » IN PICS! Anu Emmanuel Stuns Yet Again With Her Makeover!

Anu Emmanuel might have appeared in just two Malayalam movies so far, but withina short span of time, the actress has established a fan base for herself.

Now, Anu Emmanuel is not just a Malayalam actress and her popularity has transcended boundaries and she is one among the upcoming talents of the South Indian film industry.

Interestingly, the actress is talk of the social media once again with her latest photo shoot that has gone viral.. In the latest pictures, Anu Emmanuel is at her glamorous best. Keep scrolling down to view the pictures.

A Photo Shoot For A Magazine She is definitely looking hot and gorgeous in this picture, isn't it? This recent picture of the actress is from the photo shoot for the popular magazine RED and rightly, the pictures have already gone viral on social media. The Hot New Look This picture is also from her latest photo shoot and she could be seen in an all new avatar in this. The actress has once again appeared in a hot new look and without a doubt, it could be said that she is one among the most beautiful actresses of the South Indian film industry. Anu Emmanuel In Telugu Importantly, Anu Emmanuel has gone on to make a mark in the Telugu film industry, as well. The actress had appeared in the film Telugu movie Manju as the leading lady. Her next release in Telugu is the upcoming film Oxygen. Anu Emmanuel In Malayalam The actress made her debut as the leading lady in the film Action Hero Biju, featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The actress also featured in the film Swapna Sanchari, as a child artist.

Images Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Anu Emmanuel

In fact, Anu Emmanuel was the first choice for the leading lady in Dulquer Salmaan's previous release CIA - Comrade In America, but the actress opted out of the project later. We hope that she would make a comeback to Mollywood, soon.