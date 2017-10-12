 »   »   » This Actress Has Replaced Mamtha Mohandas In Jayaram-Salim Kumar Movie!

Salim Kumar's next directorial venture, Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam has Jayaram in the lead role. Earlier, there were reports that Mamtha Mohandas will play the female lead role in the movie.

According to the latest reports, Mamtha Mohandas is not a part of the project and popular actress Anusree has replaced her in this Jayaram-Salim Kumar movie.

According to a report by Times Of India, Anusree will be playing a character named Nirmala, who is the wife of the lead character K. Kumar, played by Jayaram in the film.

Jayaram will be seen playing a Village extension officer.

The shoot of the Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakan commenced on October 11, 2017. The initial postions of the film will be shot in Palai and Earattupetta. Apart from Jayaram and Anusree, the upcoming film will also feature Nedumudi Venu in an important role. Actor Sreenivasan will also be seen essaying a crucial role in the film. It is after a brief break that Jayaram & Sreenivasan are appearing together in a film.

Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam has been written by Salim Kumar himself. The film is expected to be a clean comedy entertainer.