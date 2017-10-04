 »   »   » Aparna Balamurali Is All Praises For Tharangam!

Tharangam, one among the major releases of the Pooja season is continuing its run in the theatres. The film, which hit the theatres on September 29, 2017 has had to face tough competitions from the other releases.

The Tovino Thomas starrer has been tagged by certain sections of the audiences as a brave and different attempt. Many of the reviewers lauded the attempt of film-maker Dominic Arun.

Now, popular actress Aparna Balamurali has come up with her opinion about Tharangam. The actress who watched the film recently took to Facebook to share her views about the film.

Aparna Balamurali wrote that she enjoyed watching Tharangam. She tagged the film as a clean entertainer and also stated that she enjoyed the performances of each and everyone in the film.

Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Aparna Balamurali..

Well, the film has been receiving some glorious reviews. Earlier, young film-maker Basil Joseph had come up with praises for Tharangam.

Tharangam, is the debut production venture of Dhanushs's Wunderbar films in Malayalam. Apart from Tovino Thomas, Tharanagam also features Balu Varghese, Sjoy Varghese, manoj K Jayan, Shammi Thilakan, Saiju Kurup etc., in important roles.