 »   »   » Aravindante Athithikal: Here Is An Update On Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Role In The Movie!

Exciting times are ahead for the actor in Vineeth Sreenivasan as he will be seen playing some interesting characters in his upcoming movies.

Most recently, it was announced that Vineeth Sreenivasan will be seen playing the lead role in film-maker M Mohanan's next directorial venture, titled as Aravindante Athithikal, which has its script penned by Rajesh Raghavan.

Now, here is an interesting update on the actor's role in this upcoming movie. According to a report by Times Of India, Vineeth Sreenivasan will be seen playing a character who runs a lodge in North Karnataka. Reportedly, Aravindante Athithikal will be a feel-good film.

Nikhila Vimal, who made her debut as a lead actress will play the role of the leading lady in this upcoming film. According to the reports, the shoot of Aravindante Athithikal will commence in the month of December.

Popular actress Urvashi will also be seen playing an important role in this Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer. Actress Shanthi Krishna has also been roped in to play an important character.Popular actors like Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Shammi Thilakan etc., are also a part of the cast list.