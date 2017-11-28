 »   »   » IN PICS! Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone & Others Dazzle At Asiavision Movie Awards 2017!

With the year 2017 slowly coming to an end, the time has come for big award functions to rule the headlines. Asiavision Movie Awards 2017 has kick-started the same with a grand function.

The Asiavision Movie Awards 2017 was held in Sharjah on November 24, 2017. The star-studded function was held at the Sharjah Cricket Ground amidst the presence of a huge audience. .

Asiavision Movie Awards 2017 was attended by big names of the Malayalam film industry like Dulquer Salmaan, MT Vasudevan Nair, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Mamtha Mohandas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and others.

Apart from them, the event was also graced by some of the big names of the Bollywood film industry like Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari etc. Keep scrolling down to view some of the pictures from the event.

PHOTOS COURTESY: Facebook Page Of Asiavision Awards