 »   »   » IN PICS! Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone & Others Dazzle At Asiavision Movie Awards 2017!

With the year 2017 slowly coming to an end, the time has come for big award functions to rule the headlines. Asiavision Movie Awards 2017 has kick-started the same with a grand function.
The Asiavision Movie Awards 2017 was held in Sharjah on November 24, 2017. The star-studded function was held at the Sharjah Cricket Ground amidst the presence of a huge audience. .
Asiavision Movie Awards 2017 was attended by big names of the Malayalam film industry like Dulquer Salmaan, MT Vasudevan Nair, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Mamtha Mohandas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and others.
Apart from them, the event was also graced by some of the big names of the Bollywood film industry like Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari etc. Keep scrolling down to view some of the pictures from the event.
PHOTOS COURTESY: Facebook Page Of Asiavision Awards
The Proud Moment
Veteran writer and the pride of Kerala, Sri MT Vasudevan Nair was also present for the big function. Dulquer Salmaan shared the stage with him. The legendary writer was felicitated during the function.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone looked as stylish as ever and she was one among the show-stealers of the function. The actress was spotted wearing a specially designed white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
Dulquer Salmaan - The Singer
Dulquer Salmaan's association with singing is quite known to all. Many a timehe has set the crowd go crazy with his songs. This time also he made it a point to give a special treat to the audiences.
When Vaishnav Gireesh Lifted Dulquer Salmaan..
Vaishnav Gireesh, who has made mark of his own as an upcoming young singer, did offer a great moment of joy for the audiences. The young singer, who had earlier lifted actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Kunchacko Boban got a chance to reciprocate the same act with Dulquer Salmaan.
Sanjay Dutt
Yet another big celebrity from Bollywood made the event a special one. Yes, Sanjay Dutt, the superstar of Bollywood film industry was also present for the Asiavision Awards 2017.
Music Time
Popular singer Vineeth Sreenivasan and music directors Shaan Rahman and Gopi Sunder were also present for the function. In this picture, you could see them having a grand time together, by singing a song.