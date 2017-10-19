 »   »   » Asif Ali & Anoop Menon To Team Up Yet Again!

Asif Ali's most recent release was Kaattu, the Arun Kumar Aravind movie, which had hit the theatres in the past week. The actor has been receiving some amazing reviews for his performance as a character named Nuhukannu in the film.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali has a bunch of promising projects in his kitty and one among those is the upcoming film B.Tech, directed by debutant Mridul Nair. Incidentally, B.Tech will also mark the reunion of Asif Ali & Anoop Menon.

Asif Ali & Anoop Menon had earlier teamed up for the movies like Traffic, 916 & I Love Me. Their previous film together was I Love Me, which unfortunately couldn't turn out to be a success at the box office.

Reportedly, B.Tech will be filmed mainly in Bengaluru. Asif Ali will be seen playing a character of a youngster whereas Anoop Menon will essay a father character, who is a powerful person in the society. The shoot of the film is expected to commence in the month of December.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali will be next seen in the film Mandaaram, which will feature the actor in different getups. On the other hand, Anoop Menon's next release is Aami, featuring Manju Warrier in the lead role.