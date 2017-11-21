 »   »   » WOW! Asif Ali & Aparna Balamurali To Team Up For The Third Time!

Asif Ali & Aparna Balamurali have teamed up for two movies, so far - Sunday Holiday and Thrissivaperoor Kliptham. Out of these, Sunday Holiday emerged as a big box office success and both the actors gained appreciations for their performances in the film.

Now, according to the latest reports, Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali are all set to team up for the third time. They will be seen together in Asif Ali's upcoming film, titled as B.Tech. Directed by debutant Mridul Nair, this upcoming Asif Ali starrer will be produced by Maqtro Pictures, the banner which produced Sunday Holiday, as well.

Nothing much has been revealed about Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali's characters in the film. The film will have two leading ladies and Niranjana Anoop will play an equally important role in the movie. According to the reports, B.Tech will be mainly shot in Bangalore.

Anoop Menon is also a part of the cast list and reportedly, the actor will essay a fatherly character in this upcoming movie. Sreenath Bhasi and Aju varghese will also be seen essaying crucial roles in B.Tech. The film is expected to go on floors in the month of December.