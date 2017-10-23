 »   »   » WOW! Asif Ali & Madonna Sebastian To Team Up For The First Time!

It has been quite some time since we saw Madonna Sebastian in Mollywood. The actress who debuted in Malayalam films with Premam was later seen in the Dileep starrer King Liar, which hit the theatres in the Vishu season of 2016.

Later, Madonna Sebastian went on to make a mark of her own in Tamil film industry. Now, according to the reports, she will next be seen in a Malayalam film and this upcoming film will feature Asif Ali as the lead hero.

Reportedly, this upcoming film, which has been titled as Ibilis will be directed by young film-maker Rohith VS whose debut directorial venture was the Asif Ali starrer Adventures Of Omanakuttan, the film which won a lot of rave reviews.

According to a report by Times Of India Times Of India, the director stated that the film will be a msical-adventure comedy. The reports also suggest that the story of the film will be set in a village of the 1980's and the makers are planning a film, which will be in the lines of a movie like Jagga Jasoos.

Apart from Asif Ali and Madonna Sebastian, this upcoming film will also feature actor Lal in an important role.