 »   »   » Asif Ali-Murali Gopy Team's Kaattu Pushed Ahead!

Kaattu, the upcoming film of Atun Kumar Aravind, featuring Asif Ali and Murali Gopy in the lead roles, is one of the highly promising movies of the year.

Earlier, it was reported that Kaattu will hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 as one among the Pooja release. But now, the makers have decided to push forward the release date of the movie.



Reportedly, Kaattu will now hit the theatres a week later and the makers of the flm have locked October 5, 2017 as the release date of the movie. As of now, Jayaram starrer Aakashamittayee is also expected to hit the theatres in the same week on October 6, 2017.



Kaattu has been scripted by Ananthapadmanabhan and the story of the film is based on two characters from short stories written by P Padmarajan.



The film is expected to have an interesting premise and the story of the film is set in the 1970s. Asif Ali will be seen essaying a character named Nuhukannu whereas Murali Goppi will appear as Chellappan.



Apart from Asif Ali and Murali Gopy, Kaattu also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni etc., in important roles.