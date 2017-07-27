 »   »   » Asif Ali-Murali Gopy Team’s Kaattu: The Latest Poster Features Both The Lead Characters!

The expectations and curiosity regarding Asif Ali and Murali Gopy team's upcoming movie Kaattu, which marks the return of film-maker Arun Kumar Aravind, after a brief break, are increasing with each passing day.

Initially, team Kaattu came up with character posters of the movie, introducing the characters played by Asif Ali, Murali Gopy, Varalaxxmi Sarathkumar & others. Now, the team has released a new poster of Kaattu, which is even more intriguing.

The latest poster of Kaattu, features both Asif Ali and Murali Gopy in it. From the poster, one can be assured of the fact that Asif Ali has got to play a rather different role in this film. It seems like the film will be an intense one with powerhouse performances. Asif Ali plays a character named Nuhukannu in the movie whereas Murali Gopy appears as Chellappan.

Kaattu's latest poster was released through the official Facebook page of the movie and the team has given a caption, which read as "In the fall of leaves, In the hustle of breeze, Master Storyteller Arun Kumar Aravind's #Kaattu coming soon".

Kaattu, is expected to come out in the theatres during the month of August. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date of the movie.