 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Asif Ali's Kaattu To Hit The theatres On This Date!

Kaattu, the upcoming film of Asif Ali, which also features Murali Gopi in an equally important role, is definitely one of the highly promising movies of the year.

This film, which marks the return of Arun Kumar Aravind, after a short break, has its script penned by Ananthapadmanabhan, so onf yesteryear film-maker P Padmarajan.



Kaattu, did impress one and all with its posters and the intense trailer, that fetched grand responses, from all over. Now, Kaattu is all set to hit the theatres.



Reportedly, Kaattu wil be one among the major releases of the upcoming Pooja season and the makers have locked September 28, 2017 as the release date of the movie.



Apart from Kaattu, Biju Menon starrer Sherlock Toms and Tovino Thomas's film Tharangam are also expected to grace the theatres during the season.



In Kaattu, Asif Ali will be seen essaying a character named as Nuhukannu and Murali Gopy will appear as Chellappan. Reportedly, the film is based on two characters from short stories written by P Padmarajan.



Kaattu, also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an important role. The movie has been produced under the banner Karmayug films.