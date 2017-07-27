 »   »   » Asif Ali’s Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Will Not Hit The Theatres This Week!

Asif Ali starrer Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, is definitely one of the highly anticipated movies of the actor, during this season. Such was the impact that the first teaser trailer of the movie had created.

Interestingly, it was mentioned in the teaser trailer of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham that this Asif Ali starrer will be hitting the theatres in the month of July.



In fact, certain reports were also doing the rounds that Thrissivaperoor Kliptham might be hitting the theatres on July 28, 2017. But now, it has been confirmed that Thrissivaperoor Kliptham will not be hitting the theatres, this week.



Earlier, the makers of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham took to Facebook to officially confirm the same. It also has been mentioned that the exact release date of the movie will be announced soon.



Take a look at the Facebook post..







Thrissivaperoor Kliptham has been directed by debutant ratheish Kumar under the script penned by PS Rafeeque. The film has its story set in the backdrop of Thrissur city.



Apart from Asif Ali, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham also features Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj, Irshad, Dr, Rony, Aparna Balamurali etc., in important roles.The film has been produced by Fareed Khan.