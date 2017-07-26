 »   »   » Attack On Actress Case: Kavya Madhavan Questioned By Police!

News related to the case of the attack on a popular Malayalam actress did take a sharp turn with actor Dileep's arrest. Now, reportedly, Kavya Madhavan, the wife of actor Dileep has also been questioned by the police, in connection with the case.

According to the reports, Kavya Madhavan was questioned by the police on July 25, 2017. The popular actress was questioned at Dileep's residence in Aluva. Reports also suggest that Kavya Madhavan's mother Shyamala was also questioned regarding the same.

The police has already confirmed that the actress was questioned. If reports are to be believed, Kavya Madhavan was questioned for as many as 6 hours. The questioning, which began at 11 am concluded by 5 pm.

Actor Dileep, the husband of Kavya Madhavan was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in conspiracy in this sensational case. The actor was arrested and send to judicial custody on July 10, 2017.