 »   »   » Attack On Actress Case: Kavya Madhavan Questioned By Police!

News related to the case of the attack on a popular Malayalam actress did take a sharp turn with actor Dileep's arrest. Now, reportedly, Kavya Madhavan, the wife of actor Dileep has also been questioned by the police, in connection with the case.
According to the reports, Kavya Madhavan was questioned by the police on July 25, 2017. The popular actress was questioned at Dileep's residence in Aluva. Reports also suggest that Kavya Madhavan's mother Shyamala was also questioned regarding the same.
The police has already confirmed that the actress was questioned. If reports are to be believed, Kavya Madhavan was questioned for as many as 6 hours. The questioning, which began at 11 am concluded by 5 pm.
Actor Dileep, the husband of Kavya Madhavan was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in conspiracy in this sensational case. The actor was arrested and send to judicial custody on July 10, 2017.
Raid At The Boutique
Early this month, a raid was conducted in the boutique owned by Kavya Madhavan in Kakkaanad, after Pulser Suni, the main accused in the case revealed that he had kept the memory card containing the explicit images, at the boutique. But, the police was unable to retrieve anything after the search.
Dileep’s Bail Plea
Initially, actor Dileep's Bail plea was rejected by the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court On July 15, 2017. Reportedly, in the judgement, the court stated that the charges raised on the actor are serious in nature .
Approached The High Court
Later, the actor had approached the High Court for a bail and the hearing of the same was held on July 20, 2017. The verdict on the same came out on July 24, 2017 and the higher court too, dismissed the actor's plea.
Extension Of Remand Period
Importantly, the judicial custody of actor Dileep ended on July 25, 2017. On Tuesday, the Angamaly First Class Magistrate Court decided to extend the period of judicial custody of the actor till August 8, 2017. Importantly, for the court proceedings, the actor was presented via video conferencing.