 »   »   » August Cinema Announces Their Next To Be Directed By Shankar Ramakrishnan!

August Cinema, is one of the most renowned production banners of Mollywood, which has given some quality films. Most recently, they came up with Mammootty's The Great Father, which is the highest grosser of the year, so far.

Now, August Cinema has announced their next project and reportedly, their next film will be helmed by Shankar Ramakrishnan. Titled as Pathinettam Padi, the film will pave way for the directorial debut of Shankar Ramakrishnan.

Yesterday (August 17, 2017), team August Cinema had come up with a casting call video for this upcoming film. Interestingly, the casting call video came with Nivin Pauly's narration. Nivin Pauly too shared the video through his Facebook page.

Nothing much has been revealed about this upcoming film of August Cinema. It seems like a host of youngsters will be a part of this movie.

Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that Shankar Ramakrishnan might make his directorial debut with Mammootty's upcoming big project Kunjali Marikkar. Now, with the announcement of this movie, it could be inferred that Pathinettam Padi will be the debut directorial venture of the popular actor-writer.