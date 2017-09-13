 »   »   » YET AGAIN! Baahubali 2 Bows Down In Front Of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan!

Baahubali 2, the film which had hit the theatres in the month of April, this year, did set numerous box office records. This Prabhas starrer was equally accepted in Kerala and the film enjoyed a dream run.
Yes, it is a fact that Baahubali 2 went on to become an industry hit in almost all the other language industries, except Mollywood as the film failed to challenge the mightiness of the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan.
Baahubali 2 might have toppled Pulimurugan's record at the worldwide box office, but the case was entire different at the Kerala box office.
Now, Baahubali 2 has once again failed to defeat one of the records set by Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, but this time in an entirely different terrain. Keep scrolling down to know more about this..
Baahubali 2 Fails To Beat The TRP Ratings Set By Pulimurugan
Most recently, the Malayalam dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was screened in television for the first time and the movie was touted to break the records in TRP ratings set by Pulimurugan, but it failed to do so.
Baahubali 2 TRP Ratings
According to a report released by Broadcast Audience Research Council Of India, the world premiere of the Malayalam dubbed version of Baahubali 2 fetched 6693 impressions, and has been placed at the second spot behind Pulimurugan, in the list of the movies with top TRP ratings in Malayalam channels.
Pulimurugan's Premiere..!
Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan was premiered on television during the Vishu season and it opened to a grand reception. Reportedly, the world premiere of Pulimurugan fetched 8700 impressions and is far ahead of Baahubali 2.
Pulimurugan's Dream Run In The Mini-screens..!
Interestingly, Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan has found a place in the list of hot favourites of the mini-screen audiences. The movie has been receiving wide reception, in each of its screenings.
Baahubali 2's Run At The Kerala Box Office..
Baahubali 2 was expected to break the records of the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan at the Kerala box office. Its phenomenal opening at the Kerala box office suggested that but in the final run, the movie managed to fetch 77 Crores at the Kerala box office.
Pulimurugan's Collections At The Kerala Box Office
Well, Pulimurugan went on to script new records at the Kerala box office. The movie crossed the 50-Crore mark at the Kerala box office and in the final run, did a business of approximately 90 Crores and is still at the top position, in the list of the top grossers at the Kerala box office.