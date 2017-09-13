 »   »   » YET AGAIN! Baahubali 2 Bows Down In Front Of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan!

Baahubali 2, the film which had hit the theatres in the month of April, this year, did set numerous box office records. This Prabhas starrer was equally accepted in Kerala and the film enjoyed a dream run.

Yes, it is a fact that Baahubali 2 went on to become an industry hit in almost all the other language industries, except Mollywood as the film failed to challenge the mightiness of the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan.



Baahubali 2 might have toppled Pulimurugan's record at the worldwide box office, but the case was entire different at the Kerala box office.



Now, Baahubali 2 has once again failed to defeat one of the records set by Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan, but this time in an entirely different terrain. Keep scrolling down to know more about this..

