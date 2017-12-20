 »   »   » Before Masterpiece: Box Office Analysis Of Mammootty's Previous 5 Movies!

The industry is all set to witness the arrival of yet another movie, in the form of Masterpiece, which will be gracing the big screens tomorrow (December 21, 2017). The Megastar of Mollywood is expected to deliver yet another big hit with this much awaited mass entertainer.

Masterpiece is Mammootty's fourth release of the year and the actor would definitely want to end this year in style, with yet another terrific success.



Meanwhile, before the mega entry of Masterpiece in to the theatres, here we take you through a box office analysis on Mammootty's previous 5 movies at the box office..



Pullikkaran Staraa Pullikkaran Staraa was one among the Onam releases of the year. It is a fact that the film failed to meet the expectations of the viewers but still, the movie managed to do a decent business during the vacation season and fetched above 10 Crores in its final run.

Box Office: Hit

Puthan Panam The expectations were quite sky high on Puthan Panam, the much awaited film from Ranjith-Mammootty team. The actor was seen in an all new getup in this movie. Mammootty portrayed the role of Nithyanda Shenoy perfectly but still, the movie couldn't satisfy the audiences due to poor content.

Box Office: Average

The Great Father The Great Father marked a big arrival to the theatres in the month of March 2017. The movie got a gigantic opening at the box office and with the overflow of positive reviews, the film raced ahead at the box office. Reportedly, the movie joined the coveted 50-Crore club and is one of the top grossers of the year.

Box Office: Blockbuster



Thoppil Joppan Thoppil Joppan, the film directed by Johny Antony in the lead role released along with the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan. The film faced a tough fight from the Mohanlal starrer but still Thoppil Joppan managed to do a decent business. If reports are to be believed, the movie fetched above 15 Crores in its final run.

Box Office: Hit

White White, which narrated a love story had Mammootty and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. the film had opened to poor reviews, back during its time of release and the movie couldn't make any mark at the box office.

Box Office: Flop



Well, barring a few movies, Mammootty has had a decent outing, with most of his movies turning out to be safe ventures. But definitely, his audiences will be hoping Masterpiece to recreate the same success that The Great Father created..