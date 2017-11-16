 »   »   » Before Mohanlal: Other Mollywood Celebrities Who Won Nandi Award!

Mohanlal has got his hands on yet another major award. Yes, the actor was recently adjudged the Best Supporting Actor of the year 2016, in the recently announced Nandi Awards and that came as a big moment of pride for the entire Malayalam audiences.

It was his performance in Janatha Garage that fetched him this big award. It is for the first time that Mohanlal is winning the Nandi Award which is the State Film Award of the Telugu speaking state.

Thus, Mohanlal became the first Malayalam actor (Male) to win the Best Supporting Actor award at the Nandi awards.

Upon the announcement, there came many reports that Mohanlal is the first ever Malayalam actor and Mollywood celebrity to win the Nandi Award. But, those reports are not true as some other Mollywood celebrities have won the award in the past. Keep scrolling down to know more about them..

Nithya Menen Nithya Menen is a much popular actress in the Telugu speaking regions. After making a debut in Mollywood, she etched a place of her in Telugu film industry. Nithya Menen went on to win the Nandi Award for the Best Actress in the year 2010 for her performance in the film Ala Modalaindi. Nayanthara Nayanthara is not alien to Kerala or Malayalam film industry. The Lady Superstar of the South Indian film industry had made her entry to films with a Malayalam film. In fact, Nayanthara is also a recipient of the Nandi award and she won the Best Actress trophy in the year 2011 for her performance in the film Sri Ramarajyam. Siddique Here is another Malayalam actor who won the prestigious Nandi Award. Siddique, with his stunning performance in the 2013 movie Naa Bangaru Thali went on to win a special jury award for the year 2013. KJ Yesudas KJ Yesudas is not new to awards. The highly acclaimed singer is undoubtedly the pride of Kerala. At the same time, he has won awards from other states, as well. The renowned singer is a 5-time recipient of the Nandi awards. KS Chitra Kerala's own KS Chithra has won a big list of awards from various states. In fact, the popular singer has won the title for the Best Playback Singer at the Nandi awards for as many as 11 times. Most recently, she won the title for the year 2014, as well.

