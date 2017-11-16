 »   »   » Before Punyalan Private Limited: Box Office Analysis Of Ranjith Sankar's Previous 5 Movies!

Popular film-maker Ranjith Sankar is back in action with Punyalan Private Limited, which will be gracing the screens tomorrow (November 17, 2017).
Punyalan Private Limited is the sequel to the Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team's hit movie Punyalan Agarbathis, which had created ripples at the box office, during its time of release.
Well, Punyalan Private Limited is Ranjith Sankar's second film of the year after the Kunchacko Boban starrer Ramante Edanthottam. He is one such film-maker who has experimented with different genres and has come out successful with most of them.
Expectations are sky high on the box office performances of Punyalan Private Limited and let us wait till its big arrival to know more. Meanwhile, before the release of Punyalan Private Limited, here we take you through a box office analysis on Ranjith Sankar's previous 5 movies.
Ramante Edanthottam (2017)
Ramante Edanthottam had hit the theatres in the month of May, this year. Starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, the film narrated a romantic tale and was quite different from the director's other movies. The film met with decent reviews but couldn't make a huge impact at the box office. Nevertheless, the film went on to fetch decent collections.
Box Office Meter: Average
Pretham (2016)
With Pretham, Ranjith Sankar tried his hands at the genre of horror-comedy. In fact, Pretham definitely ranks among one of the finest works of Ranjith Sankar and moreover, the film served the purpose of being a perfect entertainer. If reports are to be believed, Pretham went on to do a business of above 15 Crores at the box office.
Box Office Meter: Super Hit
Su..Su..Sudhi Valmeekam (2015)
This film from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team was a real motivational tale, which had a spellbinding performance from Jayasurya. The film went on to do a decent business at the box office and according to the reports, the movie fetched approximately 10 Crores.
Box Office Meter: Hit
Varsham (2014)
Varsham, marked his first association with Megastar Mammootty and the film had opened to good reviews in the theatres. The film had a sensational performance from Mammootty, which fetched the actor a lot of praises. Varsham went on to do a good business, especially in the city centres.
Box Office Meter: Hit
Punyalan Agarbathis (2013)
Well, nothing much has to be said about this film. Punyalan Agarbathis went on to set a trend and the lead character of the film became a huge hit among the masses. Punyalan Agarbathis, which had a satirical angle, went on to fetch above 7 Crores at the box office and emerged as a commercial success.
Box Office Meter: Hit