 »   »   » Before Punyalan Private Limited: Box Office Analysis Of Ranjith Sankar's Previous 5 Movies!

Popular film-maker Ranjith Sankar is back in action with Punyalan Private Limited, which will be gracing the screens tomorrow (November 17, 2017).

Punyalan Private Limited is the sequel to the Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team's hit movie Punyalan Agarbathis, which had created ripples at the box office, during its time of release.



Well, Punyalan Private Limited is Ranjith Sankar's second film of the year after the Kunchacko Boban starrer Ramante Edanthottam. He is one such film-maker who has experimented with different genres and has come out successful with most of them.



Expectations are sky high on the box office performances of Punyalan Private Limited and let us wait till its big arrival to know more. Meanwhile, before the release of Punyalan Private Limited, here we take you through a box office analysis on Ranjith Sankar's previous 5 movies.

