 »   »   » Before Thrissivaperoor Kliptham: Analysing Asif Ali's Performances In Previous 5 Movies!

Asif Ali, after delivering a big hit with the July release Sunday Holiday, is all set to give the audiences, a yet another treat, with the film Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, which is gearing up for a release tomorrow (August 11, 2017).

Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, has been directed by debutant Ratheish Kumar and the movie definitely looks a promising one. Asif Ali will be seen essaying a character named Girija Vallabhan in this entertainer.



Well, the year so far has been a good one for Asif Ali. He has had a good number of releases and more importantly, most of the movies explored the actor in him, to a good extent. His script selection has also received praises, of late.



On this note, before the release of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham,here we take you through an analysis on Asif Ali's performances and roles in his previous 5 movies.



Amal In Sunday Holiday Sunday Holiday, the previous release of the actor has been doing a good business at the box office. In the movie, Asif Ali played the role of a youngster named Amal, who moves out of his hometown, because of a sad incident that happened in his life.

The role of Amal was indeed safe in his hands, even in emotional sequences he gave a controlled performance and thus silencing all of his critics. Definitely, performance of Asif Ali was one of the big positives of the movie.

Aashik In Avarude Raavukal Asif Ali played the role of a struggling actor in Avarude Raavukal. In the movie, he got to play many such instances, where he had to mimick the top stars of Mollywood. He pulled off such instances with ease and gave a decent performance, giving the added intensity that the character required.

Omanakuttan In Adventures Of Omanakuttan Well, this has to be his career best performance, so far. In Adventures Of Omanakuttan, we didn't see the baggage of any characters played by the actor, from the past.

Asif Ali was successful to get in to the skin of the character and transform as Omanakuttan. In fact, this film proved how good an actor he is and showed that he is capable of doing, such kind of challenging roles.

Faizal In Take Off Take Off, is one such movie of the year, which is filled with some grand performances from its lead characters. Asif Ali, played Faizal, the husband of Sameera (Parvathy).

He appears only in a few scenes in the movie but made an impact, with a sincere performance. He was able to convey the stringent attitude of the character, with some subtle expressions and that was exactly what the character demanded.

Sebastian In Honey Bee 2 Honey Bee 2 was a disappointing movie and Asif Ali's performance too drew a lot of flak.The actor was criticised for his performance in the emotional sequences in the film, which weren't well-received by the audiences.



From the above mentioned list, it could definitely be said that the actor in Asif Ali is growing with each movie. We hope that his portrayal of Girija Vallabhan in Thrissivaperoor Kliptham too, will fetch him a lot of accolades.