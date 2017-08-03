 »   »   » Before Varnyathil Aashanka: Analysing Kunchacko Boban's Performances In Past 5 Movies!

Kunchacko Boban has had a good year so far, with actor receiving high accolades for his performances in his recent movies. Next, the actor will be seen in the film Varnyathil Aashanka, which is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (August 4, 2017).

Once again, Kunchacko Boban will be seen doing a rather different role with Varnyathil Aashanka, which has been directed by Sidartha Bharathan. All eyes are on this film, which is one among the most awaited movies of the month.



Well, over the years, the actor in Kunchacko Boban has reached newer heights. Of late, we have seen Kunchacko Boban becoming quite selective about movies and has been keen on doing versatile roles. His recent movies are examples of the same.



Before the release of Varnyathil Aashanka, we take you through an analysis on the performances and the roles of Kunchacko Boban in his previous 5 movies.



Ramante Edanthottam (Raman) In Ramante Edanthottam, Kunchacko Boban portrayed the role of a person named Raman, who is filled with a lot of positive thoughts. In fact, we simply can't imagine anyone other than Kunchacko Boban in Raman's shoes. It has to be noted that the film was more about its leading lady Malini and not just about Raman.

Despite that, the actor in him had the guts to take up this role and what we got was a matured performance from this ever dependable man. As per the requirements, he underplayed his character in many instances, which shows how good an actor he has turned out to be, over the years.

Take Off (Shaahid) Take Off, the best Malayalam movie of this year, so far, had the towering presence of Parvathy, who stole the show with her portrayal of Sameera. In the film, Kunchacko Boban played the role of Shaahid, who goes missing amidst the Iraq war.

It has to be said that Kunchacko Boban's performance as Shaahid is definitely one of the most underrated ones. Shahid goes through a lot of emotional turmoils, but throughout the film we got to see Kunchacko Boban conveying those emotions with a controlled and restraint performance. We get to feel for the character and due credits for the impact created by Kunchacko Boban, through his act.

Kochavva paulo Ayyappa Coelho (Kochavva) Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho, marked the comeback of Kunchacko Boban's home banner Udaya pictures. In fact, this film directed by Sidhartha Siva narrated an inspirational tale, revolving around a child and Kunchacko's character Kochavva.

Kochavva is a do-gooder and thebe-all of a village. Well, Kunchacko Boban easily transformed in to the character and there were many instances where the audiences felt that the role was a cakewalk for the actor in him.

Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum (Pranav) In Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum, Kunchacko Boban was one among the two heroes, with the other one being Jayasurya. In this film, he got to play a role with some comic shades. He played the role of a person, who comes in the disguise of a rich businessman.

Well, Kunchacko Boban was good with his performance but the lazy and shallow script and dull film-making pushed away the chances for the actor to do anything special. In fact, the film turned out to be an affair, which was disappointing in all senses.

School Bus (SI Gopakumar) For the first time, the audiences got to see Kunchacko Boban in Khaki uniform. In fact, this police officer, who ventures on to a case to find a missing kid, was rather different from the usual police roles, that we are used to in Malayalam movies. After watching the movie, one would feel like this cop role was written keeping Kunchacko Boban in mind.



Well, we hope that Varnyathil Aashanka will go on to find a place in the best works of Kunchacko Boban, so far. The actor in him hasn't disappointed the audiences in the year 2017, so far and we hope that he would continue his good run.