 »   »   » Before Villain: Day 1 Collections Of Mohanlal's Previous 5 Movies!

Mohanlal is all set to rule the box office yet again with B Unnikrishnan's Villain, which is all set for a big release tomorrow (October 27, 2017).

The expectations are sky high on Villain and the entire film industry expect, nothing less than a blockbuster from this Mohanlal starrer.



Villain is the fourth release of the actor in this year, after Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, 1971 Beyond Borders and Velipadinte Pusthakam.



Being a Mohanlal starrer, a big opening is guaranteed for Villain. Most of his films in recent times did get a startling opening and Villain is expected to continue that fantabulous run.



Meanwhile, here we take you through the day 1 collections of Mohanlal's previous 5 movies.

