 »   »   » Before Villain: Day 1 Collections Of Mohanlal's Previous 5 Movies!

Mohanlal is all set to rule the box office yet again with B Unnikrishnan's Villain, which is all set for a big release tomorrow (October 27, 2017).
The expectations are sky high on Villain and the entire film industry expect, nothing less than a blockbuster from this Mohanlal starrer.
Villain is the fourth release of the actor in this year, after Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, 1971 Beyond Borders and Velipadinte Pusthakam.
Being a Mohanlal starrer, a big opening is guaranteed for Villain. Most of his films in recent times did get a startling opening and Villain is expected to continue that fantabulous run.
Meanwhile, here we take you through the day 1 collections of Mohanlal's previous 5 movies.
1. Velipadinte Pusthakam
Velipadinte Pusthakam made a grand release on August 31, 2017. The film, which marked the first association of Mohanlal and Lal Jose did get a big release as it opened in above 200 screens across Kerala. According to the reports, Velipadinte Pusthakam fetched approximately 3.72 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office.
2. 1971 Beyond Borders
1971 Beyond Borders, which had hit the theatres on April 07, 2017 did do a good business on its day 1. If reports are to be believed, the film managed to gross approximately 2.8 Crores on its opening day despite getting mixed reviews.
3. Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol
Munthirivallikal thalirkkumbol was Mohanlal's first major release of the year. The film, which was a family entertainer got a stunning opening at the Kerala box office. Reportedly, the film fetched above 2.6 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office.
4. Pulimurugan
Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, which had hit the theatres a year back did set the cash registers ringing, right from its day 1. The film went on to gross 4.08 Crores on its opening day and thus becoming the top day 1 grosser of that time.