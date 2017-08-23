 »   »   » Before Vivegam: How Well Did Thala Ajith's Previous 5 Ventures Fare At The Kerala Box Office?

Vivegam, the Thala Ajith starrer is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow (August 24, 2017). The craze surrounding this prestigious project is phenomenal and Vivegam is expected to be the talk of the Indian film industry, in the coming days.

Importantly, Vivegam will have a grand release in Kerala as well, and the audiences out here are waiting with bated breath for this Thala Ajith starrer. Thala Ajith enjoys a newfound fan base in Kerala, which in fact sky-rocketed with his 2011 film Mankatha, which was a huge success in Kerala, as well.



So, before the grand arrival of Vivegam to the theatres, we take you through Thala Ajith's previous 5 Tamil movies and their performances at the Kerala box office.



Vedalam (2015) Vedalam, Ajith's previous release made it to theatres in the year 2015. The film was one among the biggest blockbusters of that year. Vedalam enjoyed a good opening at the Kerala box office, fetching above 1 Crore on its opening day.

But, the film later slowed down at the Kerala box office owing to the mixed reviews. According to the trade reports, Vedalam managed to fetch above 6 Crores at the Kerala box office.

Box Office: Hit

Yennai Arindhal (2015) Yennai Arindhaal marked the first association of Gautham Menon and Ajith Kumar. Both these celebrities are popular in Kerala and their first film together was bound to get a good opening. Once again, the mixed reviews that the film received spoiled the chances for the film to make it really big. In the final run, Yennai Arindhaal managed to fetch approximately 6.25 Crores at the Kerala box office.

Box Office: Hit

Veeram (2014) Veeram made a big release in Kerala as the film release in close to 120 screens. The film had to face a tight competition from Mohanlal and Vijay starrer Jilla, which got a bigger opening at the Kerala box office. But still, Veeram went on to do a decent business at the Kerala box office.

Box Office: Hit

Arrambam (2013) Arrambam was received with much fan fare in Kerala. The Ajith factor helped the film to garner a good opening, one among the best for Ajith movies, till that time. According to the reports, Arrambam managed to do a decent business at the Kerala box office and the film fetched approximately 6 Crores at the Kerala box office.

Box Office: Hit

Billa 2 (2012) Billa 2, the film had huge hype surrounding it and the movie was Ajith's next release after the big success Mankatha. But, the film failed to satisfy the Kerala audiences and couldn't make an impact at the Kerala box office.

Reportedly, the distributions rights for the film was sold for a record price for an Ajith starrer, back then. But the movie couldn't reap in much profit at the Kerala box office.

Box Office: Below Average



It has to be noted that most of the above mentioned movies were declared as huge blockbusters (except Billa 2) at the worldwide box office. Going by the recent trend, Ajith movies enjoy a decent outing at the Kerala box office and his Vivegam is expected to take forward that fine run.