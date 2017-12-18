 »   »   » BEST OF 2017: Pick Your Choice For The Best Malayalam Actress Of 2017!

The year 2017 has been a rich one, as far as performances are considered. Some of the prominent Malayalam actresses of the industry, pitched in with spectacular performances in films released in this year, so far.

Importantly, even in the movies of the big stars, the lead aactresses were given roles of due importance and such well-written roles offered the right platform for the Malayalam actresses to come up with some splendid performances.

The women-centric movies that releases in the year have also been spot on and most of them emerged as big hits at the box office. Now, the time has come to pick the best Malayalam actress of 2017 and here are the nominations.

Manju Warrier (C/O Saira Banu, Udaharanam Sujatha) Manju Warrier had a fantastic 2017 with the actress impressing one and all with her performance in films like C/O Saira Banu, Udaharanam Sujatha and Villain. In C/O Saira Banu, the actress tried her hands on a different dialect and came out successful in the same. In Udaharanam Sujatha, she played the role of a single mother who inspires her daughter to take up education seriously and she came up with an impressive performance, which struck the right chords. Parvathy (Take Off) Definitely, this has to be one of the finest performance of the recent times. Parvathy played a character named Sameera, a nurse from Kerala who gets trapped in Iraq during the war time. Parvathy's performance has already fetched her some big awards including the best actress award at the recently concluded IFFI. Anna Rajan (Angamaly Diaries) The character Lichi from the film Angamaly Diaries has fetched a huge fan following. Anna Rajan, who portrayed the role in the film emerged as a big star with her fabulous performance in her debut movie itself. Wamiqa Gabbi (Godha) Wamiqa Gabbi earned a huge fan following with her sensational debut in the film Godha, directed by Basil Joseph. The role of a charming young female wrestler was safe in the hands of this talented actress and she came up with a stellar performance. Meena (Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol) Popular actress Meena got a real performance oriented role with the film Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. The role, perfectly suited her and it demanded someone of her calibre. Definitely, her portrayal of Aaniyamma deserves a big applause. Aparna Balamurali (Sunday Holiday) Sunday Holiday had some fantabulous performances from its lead actors. Aparna Balamurali, who essayed the leading lady in the film, did her character to perfection. She portrayed the role of a medical engineering student, who works hard to earn money for her studies. Anu Sithara (Ramante Edanthottam) Undoubtedly, the role of Malini in Ramante Edanthottam, is one of the well-etched female characters of the recent times. Anu Sithara got the role of her lifetime through this movie and she impressed with her phenomenal portrayal of the character.

