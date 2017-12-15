 »   »   » BEST OF 2017: Pick Your Choice For The Best Malayalam Movie Of The Year!

As far as the quality of movies are considered, the year has been a phenomenal one for Mollywood. The audiences got to witness a good number of Malayalam movies, which satisfied the audiences to full extent.

The year 2017 did witness the arrival of some fine entertainers, experimental efforts, realistic Malayalam movies, works of international standards and much more.



All the big stars of Mollywood like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Dileep, Prithviraj and others chipped in with some good Malayalam movies.



From agood number Malayalam movies that struck the right chords, we have shortlisted 10 movies, which are all set to fight it out for the title of the best Malayalam movie of 2017. Take a look at the nominations..

