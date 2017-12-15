 »   »   » BEST OF 2017: Pick Your Choice For The Best Malayalam Movie Of The Year!

As far as the quality of movies are considered, the year has been a phenomenal one for Mollywood. The audiences got to witness a good number of Malayalam movies, which satisfied the audiences to full extent.

The year 2017 did witness the arrival of some fine entertainers, experimental efforts, realistic Malayalam movies, works of international standards and much more.



All the big stars of Mollywood like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Dileep, Prithviraj and others chipped in with some good Malayalam movies.



From agood number Malayalam movies that struck the right chords, we have shortlisted 10 movies, which are all set to fight it out for the title of the best Malayalam movie of 2017. Take a look at the nominations..



Angamaly Diaries Angamaly Diaries, the film that came with a bundle of freshness, had hit the theatres in the month of March. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the movie narrated a raw and realistic tale of a group of youngsters based in Angamaly. Angamaly Diaries is one such movie of the year, which satisfied the critics and normal audiences alike.

Ezra Ezra, which came in with the tag of being a horror thriller, stayed true to its genre. Directed by Jay K, this Prithviraj starrer is definitely one of the best horror movies to have come out in a long time in Malayalam.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol A simple and sweet movie, which had the ever lovable Mohanlal in full-form. Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, directed by Jibu Jacob narrated a sweet tale of a husband and wife, narrated in a clean and neat manner.

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, directed by Althaf Salim concentrated on a very serious theme, but still with its different style of making and some grand performance, this movie struck the right chords with the audiences. The film did put forward a really important message, as well.

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu A lovely film, which had its heart at the right places. Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu, directed by Ranjan Pramod took us to the world of a bunch of familiar characters, which hitherto evoked a sense of nostalgia in the audiences. The Biju Menon starrer communicated well with the audiences and Mollywood got yet another precious gem.

Parava Parava, the debut directorial venture of Soubin Shahir did attain newer heights, upon its release. The film, which had two kids as the central characters took the audiences to land of Mattanchery and offered them a realistic entertainer.

The Great Father Mammootty's The Great Father stayed true to its genre and the movie turned out to be a thriller, which has emotional and mass-elements in equal proportions. Mammootty was in top gear as David Nainan, the central character of the movie. The movie, which handled a very relevant social issue had a solid content in it.

Take Off Take Off, the debut directorial venture of Mahesh Narayanan is one such movie, which took Malayalam cinema to a different level. The film, which narrated the story of a group of nurses who get trapped in Iraq, during the time of war showed the world that Malayalam cinema is capable of doing such works of international standards.

Ramaleela The Dileep starrer did get a rousing reception in the theatres. Directed by debut film-maker, Ramaleela is definitely one of the fine political thrillers to have come out in the recent times. The movie catered well to all sections of the audiences and emerged as a big success.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Dileesh Pothen's second directorial venture, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum turned out to be an experience that shouldn't be missed. The film, with its realistic narration took us through the events that unfold in a police station in a span of 2-3 days. Definitely, a gem of a film.

Solo Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar is definitely one of the bravest attempts of the year. The anthology movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role took a path not much taken in Malayalam cinema. The movie had a lot of inner layers and it was definitely a treat for all those who take the art of cinema seriously.



