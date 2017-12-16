 »   »   » Best Of 2017: Pick Your Choice For The Best Malayalam Actor Of The Year!

All the big stars of Mollywood has had some big releases in the year 2017. From senior Malayalam actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal, to the young generation Malayalam actors like Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly, did give some impressive performances in their films.

Importantly, many of the Malayalam movies of 2017 were performance-oriented ones. The storyline and the screenplay of most of the movies had good scope for their lead characters to put up an impressive show.

Almost all the leading Malayalam actors did offer some memorable performances in 2017. Now, the time has come to pick the best Malayalam actor of the year 2017. We have shortlisted 10 Malayalam actors from the lot and keep scrolling down to know more about the nominees..

Mohanlal (Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Villain) Mohanlal impressed one and all with his stellar performance in Villain. The master actor portrayed the role of a retired police officer named Mathew Manjooran, who has a tragic past. The audiences got to see a magical performance from Mohanlal, especially in the emotional sequences of the movie. In Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, the complete actor gave a lovable performance as a doting husband. Mammootty (The Great Father) In The Great Father, Mammootty played a character named David Nainan, who is on a mission. The audiences got to witness the star and the excellent actor in Mammootty through this thriller. The Megastar of Mollywood put up an impressive show in both the emotional and mass sequences of the movie. Dileep (Ramaleela) In Ramaleela, Dileep played the role of a politician named Ramanunni. The character had mass, emotional and humour elements associated with it and he came out successful in making it a memorable one. The audiences whole-heartedly accepted his portrayal of Ramanunni. Prithviraj (Ezra) Prithviraj's portrayal of Ranjan Mathew in Ezra has fetched him this big nomination. It isn't easy to do a lead role in a horror thriller and that too, in a convincing fashion. But, Prithviraj scored full marks and came up with a scintillating performance, especially in the climax portions of the movie. Dulquer Salmaan (Solo) In Solo, Dulquer Salmaan appeared as four different characters. The actor played the lead roles in all the four segments in the film and each role was different from one another. He came up with some powerful performances as Shekhar, Trilok, Siva and Rudra. He was successful in making each character unique. Nivin Pauly (Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Sakhavu) In Sakhavu, Nivin Pauly played a dual role and the actor's performance as Sakhavu Krishnan fetched him a lot of praises. The different stages of the character were quite safe in his hands. Similarly, Nivin Pauly made the lovable character of Kurien in the film Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, indeed a memorable one. Asif Ali (Adventures Of Omanakuttan, Kaattu) Asif Ali has had an impressive 2017. With movies like Adventures Of Omanakuttan and Kaattu, the Malayalam film audiences witnessed the brilliance of the actor in Asif Ali. In Adventures Of Omanakuttan, he appeared as the lead character, who is a person hit with inferiority complex. Similarly, in Kaattu, he played a character named Nuhukannu, which he portrayed in a good manner. Fahadh Faasil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) Well, through Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Fahadh Faasil showcased one of the finest performances in the recent times. He put up a marvellous performance as a petty thief, who tries his best to get himself out of a case. A realistic performance, fetched a lot of applauses. Biju Menon (Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu) Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu is one of the finest films of the year. Biju Menon, with his realistic performance as Baiju, a character who is one among us, did take the audiences for a trip down the memory lane. A flawless performance, indeed. Suraj Venjaramoodu (Varnyathil Ashanka, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) The year 2017 has been a sensational one for Suraj Venjaramoodu. In Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, he played one among the lead roles and had put up a controlled and matured performance as Prasad, a helpless husband. On the other hand, in the film Varnyathil Ashanka he played the role of a smart and brainy man named Tips Dayanandan.

